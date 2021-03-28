Letter from the Publisher: Program will help community get back to business

Hundreds of residents took the pledge to shop local last holiday season. And we must all continue to support our local businesses, by reading their stories and patronizing their businesses in the upcoming months.

Since our inception, the Lincoln Journal Star has partnered with local communities across our region to deliver news and advertising to customers in the best of times and in times of change. While COVID-19 created difficulties for all, those challenges have led to a unique opportunity for our local business community to recover – and even expand -- at an unprecedented rate. Recent forecasts predict a market GDP growth of nearly 5%, which is the largest projected growth in recent history.

A leader in news and information for the communities that we serve, the Lincoln Journal Star is uniquely positioned to assist our local business community as it progresses towards a more normal future.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen record-setting trends in page views and users who are accessing our content in our printed newspaper and at JournalStar.com. These audiences present a tremendous opportunity for our local business community to share their messaging each and every day. We look forward to helping every local business tell its story as we all emerge stronger, together.

Ava Thomas is president and publisher of the Lincoln Journal Star.