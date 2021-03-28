Letter from the Publisher: Program will help community get back to business

The goal of the Mayor’s Economic Recovery Task Force, which I co-chaired, was to provide strategic recommendations to help power Lincoln’s economic recovery and foster resiliency amid COVID-19. As part of this process, we surveyed business owners and leaders in Lincoln to determine their challenges so we could address them in our recommendations. Without fail, we found people wanting to get back to business, quite literally.
We all have a part to play in Lincoln’s economic recovery – whether as residents, employers or public and private sector leaders – and so many people are taking part in rebuilding Lincoln. Businesses are innovating and retooling operations. Nonprofits and public servants are working around the clock to serve our community. Residents, while engaging in safe practices, are playing vital roles in Lincoln’s economic recovery.
With that in mind, I’m excited to announce the launch of our Back to Business initiative. This program provides the unique opportunity for our local businesses to tell their stories, in their words, through branded content, video, digital display and print.
As our local economy recovers from the changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re excited to partner with our local business community to build the future, one success story at a time. This program comes on the heels of our Local Marketing Grant and Stimulus programs that provided over $400,000 in advertising support and marketing campaigns to local businesses.
Hundreds of residents took the pledge to shop local last holiday season. And we must all continue to support our local businesses, by reading their stories and patronizing their businesses in the upcoming months.
Since our inception, the Lincoln Journal Star has partnered with local communities across our region to deliver news and advertising to customers in the best of times and in times of change. While COVID-19 created difficulties for all, those challenges have led to a unique opportunity for our local business community to recover – and even expand -- at an unprecedented rate. Recent forecasts predict a market GDP growth of nearly 5%, which is the largest projected growth in recent history.
A leader in news and information for the communities that we serve, the Lincoln Journal Star is uniquely positioned to assist our local business community as it progresses towards a more normal future.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen record-setting trends in page views and users who are accessing our content in our printed newspaper and at JournalStar.com. These audiences present a tremendous opportunity for our local business community to share their messaging each and every day. We look forward to helping every local business tell its story as we all emerge stronger, together.
Ava Thomas is president and publisher of the Lincoln Journal Star.