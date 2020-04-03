LES has deal to sell downtown Lincoln building

Gies said he and Batterman were interested in the building because they like redeveloping historic and "iconic" buildings, and the LES building, which was built in 1907, fits that goal.

The utility is selling its downtown headquarters because it is building a new corporate campus at 98th Street and Rokeby Road in southeast Lincoln. A new operations center opened there in April 2019, and construction of a new headquarters building is expected to be complete by the end of this year, with employees moving there from the downtown headquarters sometime next spring.

Sally Jarecke, an LES spokeswoman, said the company and BIC still must negotiate a closing date for the sale. She said the deal does not include any provision for LES to sell the building to BIC and then lease it back for a period of time, which means the closing date won't be until LES is ready to move out.

Gies said that will give BIC plenty of time to do its due diligence and formulate a development plan so that, "as soon as they (LES) move out, we can hit the ground running."

