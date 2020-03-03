LES downtown headquarters building back on market with lower price

Lincoln Electric System's downtown headquarters building is back on the market at a reduced price.
LES nearly two years ago tried to sell the building via a request for proposals, but the two bids it got fell well short of the $3.6 million minimum price.
Now, the company has listed the building with local commercial real estate firm NAI FMA for $2.7 million.
That price basically splits the difference between what LES was asking for the building and the two bids it received -- both of which were around $2 million.
In an emailed statement, Shana Sprackling, land management manager at LES, said the $2.7 million price represents "current fair market value" and matches up with NAI FMA's independent price opinion.
Sprackling said LES decided to list the building with a real estate firm due to factors that include its age and size. The six-story office building at 11th and O streets was built in 1907. LES did extensive renovations before moving in in 1987 and won a Downtown Lincoln Association award the next year.
Working with NAI FMA, she said, "provides LES with a marketing strategy to open the door to a bigger pool of potential investors."
You have free articles remaining.
Chris Vasek, a senior associate broker with NAI FMA, said there has been a lot of interest in the building, which has been back on the market for nearly a month.
"We've been averaging three showings a week, maybe more," said Vasek, who is marketing the building along with sales associate Mattie Wenzl.
Assuming they get at least one legitimate offer, the plan is to take the building off the market at the end of the business day on Thursday.
"I think we anticipate getting multiple offers," Vasek said.
He said the building is in a prime location for redevelopment. Though it could stay as an office building, most of the entities that have looked at it are interested in converting it to residential uses.
Vasek said there are some redevelopment challenges because the building is on the National Register of Historic Places, but that also potentially makes it eligible for additional tax incentives.
LES is selling the building before moving to a new corporate campus at 98th Street and Rokeby Road.
A new operations center opened there in late April, and construction of a new headquarters building is expected to be complete by the end of this year, said Trish Owen, vice president of corporate operations.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.