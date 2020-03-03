LES downtown headquarters building back on market with lower price

Lincoln Electric System's downtown headquarters building is back on the market at a reduced price.

LES nearly two years ago tried to sell the building via a request for proposals, but the two bids it got fell well short of the $3.6 million minimum price.

Now, the company has listed the building with local commercial real estate firm NAI FMA for $2.7 million.

That price basically splits the difference between what LES was asking for the building and the two bids it received -- both of which were around $2 million.

In an emailed statement, Shana Sprackling, land management manager at LES, said the $2.7 million price represents "current fair market value" and matches up with NAI FMA's independent price opinion.

Sprackling said LES decided to list the building with a real estate firm due to factors that include its age and size. The six-story office building at 11th and O streets was built in 1907. LES did extensive renovations before moving in in 1987 and won a Downtown Lincoln Association award the next year.

Working with NAI FMA, she said, "provides LES with a marketing strategy to open the door to a bigger pool of potential investors."

