Lincoln Electric System does not plan to raise rates next year.
LES said that its board’s budget and rates committee recommended Friday no overall increase to retail electric rates in its 2020 budget.
That means residential customers will continue to be billed at the same rates in 2020, while minor adjustments are proposed for business customers on a demand rate. Most customers will notice little to no change to their bill, LES said.
LES spent the past several years restructuring its rates so users pay more in fixed costs and less in energy use costs.
“We are always happy when there is no need for an increase in electric rates,” Laura Kapustka, vice president and chief financial officer, said in a news release.
LES proposed a 2020 budget of $347.5 million, $500,000 less than 2019. The budget includes $269.4 million for operating costs and $78.1 million for capital projects. Funding for the Sustainable Energy Program is budgeted at $1.75 million, an increase of $250,000 from 2019.
The LES Administrative Board will take action on the 2020 budget and rates at its Oct. 18 meeting. Customers can learn more about the proposed budget and rates at a public meeting Oct. 3 at LES’ Walter A. Canney Service Center at 2620 Fairfield St. from 6-7 p.m.