Legendary O Street building redeveloped into apartments with ties to its automobile roots

Willys Knight Lofts have two-bedroom, single-bedroom and studio apartments. The original car elevator remains on the second floor, and tenants can see the pulleys and gears that were used for its operation. A modern elevator has also been installed.

The units all have different floor plans, and the owners wanted to maintain the character of the building in each unit. Apartments feature exposed ceiling rafters, and some have the original concrete floors. The exterior walls are the same plaster and some walls have exposed brick, too.

Calease said the owners qualify to receive a 40% tax credit because of its registrations and compliance with the guidelines.

“This is a perfect example of redeveloping a property, being sympathetic to the historic character and using the financial incentives that are available,” Calease said.

The building was renovated by March 2020, though it did not receive its designation until December. As of this month, 11 of its 13 residential spaces are filled, and the owners are looking for a commercial tenant.