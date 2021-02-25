Lazlo's special beer for 30th anniversary

Lazlo's Brewery & Grill has brewed a special beer to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

Thirtieth Anniversary White Ale, brewed by Empyrean Brewing Co., is a nod to head brewer Rich Chapin, who spent time as an apprentice in Belgium’s breweries before helping to found Empyrean.

Both Lazlo's and Empyrean are owned by Lincoln-based Telesis Inc.

The limited-edition ale is available through March at Lazlo's locations. During this time, both Lazlo’s and Empyrean will host multiple giveaways with the chance for customers to win gift cards, growler fill stations, T-shirts, coolers and more.

Lazlo’s was instrumental in the formation of brewpubs in Nebraska. Founders Scott and Brian Boles and Jay “Lazlo” Jarvis worked with Nebraska legislators to pass a bill allowing the establishment of brewpubs. Empyrean was founded as a brewery in 1990 and Lazlo’s opened soon after, in March 1991.

Lazlo's has locations in the Historic Haymarket, south Lincoln and west Omaha.

