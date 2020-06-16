Lawsuit filed by former Nelnet workers over clock-in time voluntarily dismissed

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A lawsuit filed earlier this month against Nelnet, alleging its procedure for logging in and out of computers and software programs caused employees to do up to 24 minutes of unpaid work every day has been dismissed.

Court records weren't clear on the reason behind the move, which came Friday in a filing for voluntary dismissal by attorneys for the two Beatrice women who sued their former employer in federal court June 1.

The lawsuit had sought class-action status, alleging they and other employees had to spend 10-12 minutes at the beginning of each shift and again after their lunch break to log onto their computer and into various computer programs before they could clock in.

They alleged it was a violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act, breach of contract and unjust enrichment.

After it was filed, Nelnet spokesman Ben Kiser said the claims sounded similar to ones made in a lawsuit that was dismissed last year by a U.S. District Court in Colorado.