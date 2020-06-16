You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lawsuit filed by former Nelnet workers over clock-in time voluntarily dismissed
View Comments
editor's pick

Lawsuit filed by former Nelnet workers over clock-in time voluntarily dismissed

{{featured_button_text}}
Nelnet

A lawsuit alleges Nelnet does not pay workers for up to 24 minutes  a day of time needed to boot up their computers.

 Journal Star file photo

A lawsuit filed earlier this month against Nelnet, alleging its procedure for logging in and out of computers and software programs caused employees to do up to 24 minutes of unpaid work every day has been dismissed.

Court records weren't clear on the reason behind the move, which came Friday in a filing for voluntary dismissal by attorneys for the two Beatrice women who sued their former employer in federal court June 1. 

The lawsuit had sought class-action status, alleging they and other employees had to spend 10-12 minutes at the beginning of each shift and again after their lunch break to log onto their computer and into various computer programs before they could clock in.

They alleged it was a violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act, breach of contract and unjust enrichment.

Grocery store planned near former Ideal site

After it was filed, Nelnet spokesman Ben Kiser said the claims sounded similar to ones made in a lawsuit that was dismissed last year by a U.S. District Court in Colorado.

In that suit, the court ruled that the time it takes employees to boot up far enough to have access to the timekeeping system is a minute or less on average. It noted that while there may be occasional instances when the amount of time is higher, the plaintiff had failed to show evidence that Nelnet was "seriously and systematically undercompensating its employees."

Gretna attorney Kelly Brandon, who represented the former employees, didn't return a message seeking comment on the dismissal Monday. 

Ricketts loosens restrictions on bars, restaurants and more
Haymarket ax-throwing venue one step closer to finally getting liquor license

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hey, Oliver Cromwell!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News