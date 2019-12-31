Law changes leave Lincoln retailers hazy on tobacco age

Walmart had already stopped selling tobacco products to anyone under 21 as of July 1, and Walgreens implemented the same policy Sept. 1.

It makes sense for large retailers that have stores in multiple states to play it safe, because different jurisdictions may enforce the law differently. Also, more than a dozen states either already have raised the tobacco-purchasing age to 21 or are in the process of doing so.

Locally, the city has amended its municipal code to match the state law, and the Lincoln-Lancaster Health Department and Lincoln Police will be enforcing the age limit of 19 starting Wednesday.

Christina Hitz, the health department's public health education supervisor, said the FDA intended for the change in federal law to take place immediately, "so the law of the land is 21."

However, local officials can only enforce what is written into state law, and that age as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday is 19.

"We are moving forward with what we can move forward with locally," she said.

That means a retail clerk in Lincoln cannot be cited for selling tobacco products to a 19- or 20-year-old. However, a business could face a civil fine if an FDA compliance check showed it was selling to people under 21.