'Largest natural gas price increases in 20 years': Lincoln residents likely to see spike in utility bills after record cold snap

The bill will come due for this cold snap — literally.

Customers of Lincoln Electric System and Black Hills Energy are likely to see higher bills for February, but exactly how much higher is unclear.

The extremely cold weather that has engulfed much of the United States over the past week has led to soaring energy costs.

On Friday, spot natural gas prices soared to hundreds of dollars per million British thermal units, a huge spike for prices that are normally less than $10.

Electricity prices soared as high as $9,000 per megawatt hour in Texas on Tuesday, according to news reports.

Under Nebraska law, Black Hills is allowed to pass on the actual cost of the natural gas it buys to customers.

"The PSC regulates the cost for the delivery of gas; this stays the same regardless of the price of gas," said Deb Collins, a spokeswoman for the Nebraska Public Service Commission. "The cost of purchasing the gas itself (what the company pays for the delivery of gas) is a direct pass-through."