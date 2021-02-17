Large Lincoln shopping center planned near North Star High School

"We just saw there's a need for those uses," he said.

The site west of North Star High School has sat undeveloped for the past 30 years even while Lincoln Crossing, including Sam's Club and Walmart locations, has ranked as one of the most popular shopping centers in the state based on customer traffic, officials said.

Large retail developments have been proposed on the site in the past but have never materialized.

One of those, in the mid-2000s, included two committed big-box users, Meier said, but then the Great Recession hit, those retailers pulled out and the project collapsed.

Lerner was not involved in that project, but Meier said it sees good opportunities for the kinds of uses it's proposing now, even though the overall retail market is struggling.

Lincoln Crossing, which was sold to the Kroenke Group in 2015, has two large vacancies -- the 25,000-square-foot former Bed, Bath & Beyond and the 55,000-square-foot former Gordmans.

Across the city, there are empty retail spaces big and small, as the retail vacancy rate in Lincoln stood at a nine-year high of 7.1% at the end of 2020, according to NAI FMA Realty.