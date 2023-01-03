Large apartment complex planned in northwest Lincoln

A local developer is planning a large apartment complex in northwest Lincoln that will include some affordable units.

Woodside Village, which would be built on the northeast corner of Northwest 48th and Holdrege streets, would have 289 apartment units spread out over four buildings. The 11-acre site is across the street from Lincoln Northwest High School in a growing area of the city.

According to plans filed with the city, the units would consist of three studio apartments, 207 one-bedroom units and 79 two-bedroom units, which also would have two bathrooms.

Derek Zimmerman, general counsel for REV Development of Lincoln, said up to 20% of the units will have rents targeted to be affordable to people earning 60% of Lincoln's median income, although he said the exact number has not yet been determined.

The affordable units will help the project qualify for tax-increment financing, which will allow REV Development to pay for some upfront costs using projected future property tax dollars that will be generated.

Zimmerman said the estimated cost of the project is $45 million, meaning it would qualify for several million dollars' worth of TIF.

The project would include two garages with private parking spaces, as well as 363 surface parking stalls. Planned amenities include a pool, dog park, fitness center and community center.

Zimmerman said REV Development hopes to be able to start construction on the project sometime in the second quarter of this year and have the first apartment units ready by the summer of 2024.

REV Development is a collaboration between Lincoln hotel developer Mike Works and Justin Hernandez, owner of NGC Construction. The company is involved in the redevelopments of the Golds and Terminal buildings downtown and also did a $75 million redevelopment of the former Platte River Mall in North Platte that transformed it into a retail strip mall and apartment complex.

Zimmerman said the company picked the northwest Lincoln location for the apartment project because it is a growing area of the city, "and we look forward to moving ahead with the project and meeting the demand for housing in the area."