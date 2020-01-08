Large apartment complex planned for portion of Yankee Hill Country Club clears first hurdle

* Agreeing to work individually with abutting property owners on landscaping plans to help screen the development.

The formal plan also increases the already steep east-to-west drop in grade of the property to make buildings even less visible to neighbors.

Owners of acreages in the Country Acres and Country Acres South developments east of the property said the proposed changes, while appreciated, were not nearly enough.

Lisa Koch, who said she was representing several of her neighbors, called the size of the project and the height of some of the buildings excessive.

The 860 apartments on 54 acres produces a density of almost 16 units per acre, "a density that's generally reserved for downtown area, not suburban ones," said Koch, whose house backs up to the proposed apartment complex.

In addition, she said the road network in the area cannot handle the traffic that will be produced by the 860 apartments, as well as 118 town home units that are proposed in a development across Yankee Hill Road.

The apartment complex, when fully built, will have two driveways onto Yankee Hill, at 44th and 48th streets, with roundabouts likely at both intersections. As plans stand now, there would be no other way in or out of the complex.