Lancaster County Airbnb revenue nearly doubles in 2019

As the debate rages over proposed city regulations on short-term rentals, one of the main companies facilitating such stays said its local business continued to grow by leaps and bounds last year.

Airbnb announced Monday that property owners in Lancaster County hosted more than 22,000 stays and made $2.1 million in 2019. That was nearly double the $1.1 million local property owners made in 2018.

Douglas County also saw a big jump in host revenue, growing from $4.9 million in 2018 to $7.1 million last year.

The company said it did not have 2019 data for all of Nebraska, but the top 10 counties in the state cumulatively had more than $10.5 million in host earnings. In 2018, host revenue for the entire state was $7.6 million.

“Last year was a big year for Airbnb in Nebraska -- with more travelers than ever before taking advantage of the unique and affordable options that Airbnb offers, while Nebraskans embraced the large economic opportunity that hosting presents,” Laura Spanjian, Airbnb senior policy director, said in a news release.

