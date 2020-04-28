You are the owner of this article.
Laid-off workers in Nebraska risk unemployment benefits if they refuse to return to their jobs
As coronavirus-related restrictions begin to ease next month in Nebraska, the Department of Labor issued a reminder that refusing to return to work or quitting a job without "good cause" could risk unemployment benefits.

In a news release, the Department of Labor said laid-off workers must return if called back to remain eligible for benefits.

"Unemployment benefits are intended for those who are unemployed or working reduced hours due to no fault of their own," Labor Commissioner John Albin said.

Lost your job or hours cut back? Long wait for many Nebraskans for government help

Last week, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced plans to ease restrictions on several businesses, including allowing dental procedures to resume statewide on May 4 and reopening dining rooms in restaurants as well as barber shops and beauty salons across most of the state.

Asked about unemployment benefits on Wednesday, Ricketts said that anyone with underlying health issues should communicate any concerns with their employer.

The Department of Labor said not returning to work when there is available work could be considered fraud and "will investigate all reported instances where a worker is suspected of refusing work in order to collect unemployment."

State of Nebraska to pay Nelnet nearly $1.7M to help process unemployment claims

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

