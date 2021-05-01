Lack of inventory has finally dampened Lincoln home sales

Andrew Brinkman, who is moving to Denver for a new job, put his house on the market a few weeks ago on a Wednesday and had two offers before the end of the day.

"Both the offers that we got were over asking price," Brinkman said. He and his wife wound up accepting one from a buyer who not only offered $15,000 more than the the listed sale price but also offered to make up the difference in cash if the house appraised at a lower price.

"It was crazy," said Brinkman, who now is trying to find a house to buy in Denver, where the market is "equally if not more crazy."

The lack of existing homes for sale had given a boost to the new construction market, as Lancaster County saw more than 1,300 housing starts last year (not counting apartments), the most since the early 2000s.

That led to 748 sales of new homes last year, a nearly 12% increase over 2019 and the highest yearly total since 2007.

Fischer said people who couldn't find what they were looking for in an existing home had helped drive the new-home market over the past year, but even with an increased pace of building, it caused some of the supply of new construction that had been built up to be depleted.