Kohl's reopens with increased safety measures
All Kohl's stores nationwide have reopened after shutting down in March.

 John Raoux, AP file photo

Lincoln's two Kohl's department stores have reopened after being shut down since March by the coronavirus pandemic.

The stores -- one on 401 N. 84th St., and the other at 8700 S. 28th St. -- are operating temporarily with reduced hours of 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To help ensure safety, social distancing standards are expected to be followed and the aisles have been widened to help achieve 6 feet of distance. 

In addition, employees will wear face masks and gloves, and will have wellness and temperature checks before each shift.

There will also be hand sanitizing stations as well as increased cleanliness and sterilization throughout the store.

