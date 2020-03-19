Kohl's temporarily closing all stores nationwide amid COVID-19 outbreak

All Kohl's stores nationwide will close Thursday in response to pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus.
The retailer has two stores in Lincoln -- 401 N. 84th St. and 8700 S. 28th St. -- along with four in the Omaha metro area and another in Grand Island.
“To demonstrate our support of the efforts underway to contain the spread of the coronavirus, we are closing all Kohl’s stores through at least April 1," said Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief executive officer. "We will support store associates with two calendar weeks of pay."
The company's website and app will remain active during the closure.
