Koch to invest $90 million in Beatrice fertilizer plant

Koch Fertilizer has announced plans to invest $90 million at its nitrogen fertilizer plant in Beatrice.

The company said in a news release that the investment will increase production by 75,000 tons per year and also improve the plant's reliability, safety and environmental performance.

The new improvements at the plant, which makes liquid urea ammonium nitrate fertilizer and produces raw ammonia, are expected to be online by fall 2021,

“We are committed to serving our customers, and we continue to see greater UAN demand locally,” said Scott McGinn, Koch Fertilizer executive vice president. “This investment will improve the efficiency and reliability of our operations and add greater production flexibility at Beatrice to meet the demand of both our ammonia and UAN customers.”

Photos: Malco plat in DeWitt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.