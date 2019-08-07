Kern Dant will be the general manager of KLKN-TV, Channel 8, when the station’s previously announced sale is completed.
Standard Media Group, the proposed buyer of the ABC affiliate, announced Dant’s hiring Wednesday. Dant will replace Roger Moody, who previously announced his retirement from KLKN with the station’s sale from Citadel Communications.
“The Dant name should be familiar to the Lincoln broadcast community,” Standard Media CEO Deb McDermott said in the news release announcing the hiring. “Kern’s father, Steve, served as general manager of KLKN when it launched as Lincoln's ABC affiliate in 1996. Now I am excited to bring this full circle and have Kern carry on the outstanding tradition of excellence established by his father and Roger."
Kern Dant, a 2001 graduate of the University of Nebraska, is now general sales manager for Memphis NBC affiliate WMC. Previously, Dant held the same position at WDTN/WBDT in Dayton, Ohio, and local sales manager for KRQE/KASA in Albuquerque, New Mexico, following jobs in Kansas City, St. Louis and Portland, Oregon.
Moody, who was inducted into the Nebraska Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2018, has worked in radio and television broadcasting for more than 45 years. He joined KLKN in 1997 as general sales manager before becoming general manager.
The sale of KLKN and WLNE-TV, the ABC affiliate in Providence, Rhode Island, from Citadel to Standard Media was announced in May. The transaction is expected to close in early September.