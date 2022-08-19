Kinkaider plans 3rd Lincoln concept in Haymarket

Cody Schmick, like many Nebraska residents, has strong German family roots.
And he wants to bring a taste of that German culture — especially beer and food — to Lincoln.
Schmick, whose family owns Kinkaider Brewing, plans to open Bierhaus Maisschaler, an authentic German beer hall, sometime next month in the former Scooter's Coffee space at 151 N. Eighth St.
Maisschaler means corn husker in German, sort of. Literally translated, it means "corn peeler," but close enough.
Schmick said Bierhaus Maisschaler will be, "a mix of that old world pub feel along with that modern American feel," and will serve old-style German beers, cocktails, sausage and pretzels.
Schmick already has a Kinkaider taproom in the Haymarket about two blocks away and a distillery, Sideshow Spirits, at 1640 P St.
But he said Bierhaus Maisschaler won't be comparable to either one.
"Totally different team," he said. "Totally different concept. Totally different menu."
Schmick said he plans to be open seven days a week, with evening hours starting a 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday and longer hours starting at noon Friday-Sunday. He also said he plans to open early on Saturdays during farmers market season.
He also hopes to do events, including an Oktoberfest celebration.
"I think we need a great Oktoberfest in this town, and we don't have one," Schmick said.
He had hoped to be open already but has run into some snags with city permitting on his outdoor seating space and his signs. Schmick is now targeting a mid-September opening, possibly in time for the Nebraska-Oklahoma football game.
You can learn more about Bierhaus Maisschaler on its Facebook page: facebook.com/bierhauslnk.
