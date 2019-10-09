Lincoln's first boutique hotel has been honored with the Downtown Lincoln Association's top development award.
The Kindler Hotel, which opened last month, was given the Significant Public Development award Wednesday at the DLA's annual Downtown Lincoln Summit at the Rococo Theatre.
The 49-room hotel at 11th and P streets was developed by Nick and Brooke Castaneda, who live in Phoenix. Brooke is a Lincoln native, and the hotel is named after her late father, Ken Kindler, who was a local artist.
The hotel, which was part of a $19 million redevelopment of two buildings, features Kindler's art and also has a lounge with food and drinks developed by former Olympic figure skater and Food Network personality Brian Boitano.
Another downtown redevelopment project won the DLA's Residential Development Award.
The Stack Lofts at 1222 P St. offers 27 market-rate apartments and nearly 4,000 square feet of first-floor retail space.
Matt and Jane Stricker, who own Footloose & Fancy and Threads, redeveloped the former Swanson Russell headquarters building, preserving the building's two-story limestone facade and essentially building a new five-story building behind it. The project was completed in February.
You have free articles remaining.
The other DLA awards given out Wednesday were:
* The Community Leadership award went to CenterPointe. The award recognizes an organization's commitment to improving downtown Lincoln, while also working as a successful public/private partnership.
* The Cultural Leadership award, which was given to the Nebraska History Museum, largely for its annual Lincoln Unites! event, a multicultural celebration centered around welcoming refugees and immigrants to Lincoln.
* The Young Entrepreneur award, which honors an under-40 entrepreneur who is growing a business downtown, went to Sultan Attaie, owner of Sultan's Kite restaurant.
* The Urban Champion award went to three downtown fitness organizations: Fly Fitness, Lotus House of Yoga and the Downtown YMCA.