Kindler set to reopen in Lincoln on Wednesday; Graduate to follow

Nick Castaneda shut down his Lincoln hotel March 15, saying he wanted to see where things were going to go with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It went where I thought it was going. It got worse," said Castaneda, who owns The Kindler Hotel at 11th and P streets along with his wife, Brook.

But now things have improved, cases in the Lincoln area have been slowly declining and directed health measures have been loosened.

So Castaneda is ready to reopen his boutique hotel Wednesday.

Things will look a lot different than they did before March 15, he said.

Like many businesses are doing, The Kindler is requiring employees to wear masks. They also will have their temperatures checked before each shift, be tested for COVID-19 and told to self-quarantine if they show any symptoms, Castaneda said.

There also is an enhanced focus on cleaning and disinfecting the hotel.

"We always keep things really clean, but we've been doing extra," Castaneda said.

That includes disinfecting high-touch surfaces such as door handles and elevator buttons every day.

On the other hand, rooms are going to be cleaned less, but that's by design.