Most exterior work is done on The Kindler Hotel at 216 N 11th Street. Workers are now focusing on finishing interior work so the boutique home can be open in time for Nebraska's first home football game on Aug. 31.
A banquet with a smoke and LED flame effect lights up the Boitano Lounge at the Kindler Hotel. The process of hiring staff will begin this week.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Most exterior work is done on The Kindler Hotel at 216 N 11th Street. Workers are now focusing on finishing interior work so the boutique home can be open in time for Nebraska's first home football game on Aug. 31.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
R. Lee Belfield (left), general manager, and Michelle Lee Venter, director of sales, in the Boitano Lounge of The Kindler Hotel on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
A finished bathroom in The Kindler Hotel on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
A textured wall in The Kindler Hotel on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
A smoke and LED flame effect lights up the Boitano Lounge of The Kindler Hotel on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.
The Kindler Hotel, a boutique hotel under construction at 216 N. 11th St., is nearing completion. Most exterior construction is done, and work is now focused on the interior of the 49-room hotel as it moves forward toward an opening date in late August.
The next big step for the hotel is filling out its staff.
To that end, it will host two job fairs next month at The Foundry Building at 211 N. 14th St. Job seekers are welcome on Thursday from 2-8 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Managers also will interview walk-ins at the same location from noon-8 p.m. on Wednesday and from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on Friday.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.