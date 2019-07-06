{{featured_button_text}}

The Kindler Hotel, a boutique hotel under construction at 216 N. 11th St., is nearing completion. Most exterior construction is done, and work is now focused on the interior of the 49-room hotel as it moves forward toward an opening date in late August.

The next big step for the hotel is filling out its staff.

The Kindler Hotel

The Kindler Hotel, a boutique hotel under construction at 216 N. 11th St., will open in late August.

To that end, it will host two job fairs next month at The Foundry Building at 211 N. 14th St. Job seekers are welcome on Thursday from 2-8 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Managers also will interview walk-ins at the same location from noon-8 p.m. on Wednesday and from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on Friday.

The Kindler plans to hire roughly 40 people to fill a variety of positions.

Candidates can visit thekindlerhotel.com to sign up for more information about how to apply prior to visiting the job fair.

What's going up in Lincoln

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Business editor/reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Load comments