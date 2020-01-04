Key developer bows out of West Haymarket apartment project but affordable housing units still pledged

When completed, Canopy Park will bring the number of affordable housing units available downtown to 75, according to city officials.

The 41 units will be available to tenants who earn 60% of the area's median income or less, and rental rates -- including heating and cooling for those units -- will be no more than 30% of that person's income.

Based on figures from June 2019, a person living alone and earning $33,780 or less each year would be eligible to rent an affordable housing unit.

And the monthly rent, including heating and cooling costs, could not exceed $844.50.

The amended agreement includes an additional $653,000 in tax increment financing, for a total of nearly $7.1 million.

In addition to TIF, the city will contribute $437,412 in affordable housing grant funding, a first-of-its-kind use of arena turnback tax funds and fees collected by the city for TIF projects.

An original time frame had construction wrapping up in 2021, but the new agreement projects construction finishing in 2022.

Construction will occur at the same time as a new city parking garage is built directly to the west of the project, adjacent to the existing Blue, Red and Green garages.

When completed, the Canopy Park apartments are expected to have a tax value of $51 million, according to the city.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.