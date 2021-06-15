Keno operator alleges breach of contract in suit over expanded gambling at Lincoln Race Course

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

WarHorse, in partnership with the Nebraska Horsemen's Benevolent and Protective Association, has proposed a $220 million casino resort at Lincoln Race Course that will include more than 1,200 gaming stations, a 196-room hotel, event space, five or six restaurants and other amenities such as a spa. It plans to put up a temporary casino with more than 300 slot machines as soon as it is able to get a gaming license, which could be later this year.

Big Red Keno, which is the keno operator for the city of Lincoln and Lancaster County, said in a statement that it filed the lawsuit to protect its gaming rights at Lincoln Race Course and to enforce the provision in its lease that gives it the right to operate expanded gambling at the track.

"Despite Big Red Keno’s efforts to discuss the matter with Lincoln Race Course, Lincoln Race Course refused to honor the contract and has proceeded to breach the contract by moving forward with services from another provider," the statement said.

In a letter that was included in the lawsuit filing, an attorney for Omaha Exposition & Racing Inc., the company that operates Lincoln Race Course, said it is not the entity that is building a casino, therefore it is not breaching terms of its lease with Big Red Keno.