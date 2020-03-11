Kearney Hy-Vee to get Wahlburgers

Nebraska will be getting its first Wahlburgers restaurant, but it won't be in Lincoln or Omaha.

Hy-Vee said Tuesday that it will be converting all of its 22 full-service Market Grille restaurants to Wahlburgers over the next few months.

The only Hy-Vee in Nebraska that will see the change is the one in Kearney.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wahlburgers is a casual burger chain run by Paul Wahlberg, who is the brother of actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg. Hy-Vee announced a partnership with the chain in 2017 to open more than two dozen restaurants in or near its supermarket locations.

The Wahlburgers restaurants will serve a more limited menu and have a more limited schedule than the Market Grille restaurants have.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.