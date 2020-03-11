You are the owner of this article.
Kearney Hy-Vee to get Wahlburgers
The Market Grille restaurant at the Kearney Hy-Vee will become a Wahlburgers.

 Matt Olberding

Nebraska will be getting its first Wahlburgers restaurant, but it won't be in Lincoln or Omaha.

Hy-Vee said Tuesday that it will be converting all of its 22 full-service Market Grille restaurants to Wahlburgers over the next few months.

The only Hy-Vee in Nebraska that will see the change is the one in Kearney.

Wahlburgers is a casual burger chain run by Paul Wahlberg, who is the brother of actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg. Hy-Vee announced a partnership with the chain in 2017 to open more than two dozen restaurants in or near its supermarket locations.

The Wahlburgers restaurants will serve a more limited menu and have a more limited schedule than the Market Grille restaurants have.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

