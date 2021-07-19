Kawasaki to expand in Lincoln, add hundreds of jobs

Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing is planning a $200 million expansion of the company's operations in northwest Lincoln that will result in hundreds of additional jobs.

The company, which is a subsidiary of Japan-based Kawasaki Heavy Industries, said it plans to invest in its consumer products division over the next 18 months to increase capacity to make Jet Skis, ATVs and other small vehicles. The $200 million will be used to add capacity to assembly, paint and welding lines, the company said, as well as increase automation.

Despite the increase in automation, which Kawasaki said is necessary due to the Lincoln area's low unemployment rate, the company said it still plans to add approximately 550 new employees in both its consumer products division and its rail car operations.

Jason Hellbusch, director of administration for Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing, said there are a number of reasons driving the expansion, which is one of the largest in the company's history and one of the largest in the city overall in at least the past decade.

"These would include increased sales for consumer products due to the strong economy, a desire to gain market share in the powersports industry, and the startup of the R211 contract for the New York City transit authority," he said.