Kawasaki shuts down production at Lincoln plant for 2 weeks; other manufacturing slowed

The Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing plant in Lincoln will temporarily shut down production starting Monday.

"In a continuous effort to monitor the spread of COVID-19 and in concern for the safety of our employees during this unprecedented pandemic, we are temporarily ceasing work," the company said in a bulletin to employees posted on its website.

Kawasaki said it anticipates a two-week shutdown, but that it could be extended "dependent upon changes in the local COVID-19 situation and direction from the local, state or federal government."

Kawasaki is one of Lincoln's largest private employers, with approximately 2,000 employees at last count producing both consumer products such as Jet Skis and ATVs, as well as rail cars for U.S. public transit systems.

Kawasaki said in the bulletin that it will provide supplemental pay during the shutdown, which, when combined with unemployment benefits, will ensure workers receive 60% of their normal pay. The company said it will cover all health insurance premiums during the shutdown and workers also will continue to accrue paid time off.

Kawasaki officials did not respond to an email Friday morning.