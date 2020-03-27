You are the owner of this article.
Kawasaki shuts down production at Lincoln plant for at least 2 weeks
Kawasaki shuts down production at Lincoln plant for at least 2 weeks

Kawasaki is temporarily shutting down its manufacturing plant in northwest Lincoln.

The Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing plant in Lincoln will temporarily shut down production starting Monday.

"In a continuous effort to monitor the spread of COVID-19 and in concern for the safety of our employees during this unprecedented pandemic, we are temporarily ceasing work at Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp., U.S.A. effective Monday, March 30, 2020," the company said in a bulletin to employees posted on its website.

Kawasaki said it anticipates a two-week shutdown, but that it could be extended "dependent upon changes in the local COVID-19 situation and direction from the local, state or federal government."

Nebraska sees a 'tidal wave' of unemployment claims

Kawasaki is one of Lincoln's largest private employers, with approximately 2,000 employees at last count producing both consumer products such as Jet Skis and ATVs, as well as rail cars for U.S. public transit systems.

Kawasaki said in the bulletin that it will provide supplemental pay during the shutdown, which, when combined with unemployment benefits, will ensure workers receive 60% of their normal pay. The company said it will cover all health insurance premiums during the shutdown and workers also will continue to accrue paid time off.

Kawasaki officials did not respond to an email Friday morning.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

