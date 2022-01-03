Kawasaki names new president of Lincoln operations

Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing has named a new president of its local operations.

The company, which is a subsidiary of Japanese conglomerate Kawasaki Heavy Industries, announced Monday that Mike Boyle took over leadership of the local operations as of Jan. 1.

Boyle has been with Kawasaki for 37 years. He began in engineering and has held many key positions over the years, the latest being vice president and chief operating officer.

While Boyle is certainly qualified for the role, his appointment is a bit of a surprise because it's the first time Kawasaki has promoted someone locally to the top job in Lincoln.

The company, which has been in Lincoln since 1974, has always brought in someone from elsewhere in the company, usually from Japan. The man Boyle is succeeding, Yakuta "Joe" Tabata, had previous experience working for Kawasaki in the U.S. before coming to Lincoln, but he was promoted directly from the parent company in Japan.

Jason Hellbusch, director of corporate administration at Kawasaki Lincoln, said a 2020 corporate restructuring paved the way for a change in how the local president is selected.