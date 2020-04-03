Kawasaki helps Bryan Health produce its own hand sanitizer

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

When Bryan Health was having trouble finding a supply of hand sanitizer for smaller bottles around the hospital, Heather Seeba knew just where to turn.

The hospital system's regular supplier, a company called GoGel, decided to restrict supply of hand sanitizer to only large quantities for wall-mounted units, leaving Bryan scrambling to find smaller bottles to stock desks and counters and for staff members to carry around in pockets to help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bryan got approval from the Federal Drug Administration to compound its own sanitizer in its hospital pharmacies, but it sill needed to find the ingredients.

Seeba is Bryan's supply chain director, but she previously worked for Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing in Lincoln, and she turned to the company for help getting the chemicals needed to make hand sanitizer in house.

Bryan inquired as to whether it could buy chemicals it needed from Kawasaki, but the company did one better: Last week, it donated and delivered two 55-gallon barrels of isopropyl alcohol and another two 55-gallon barrels of hydrogen peroxide.

Kawasaki, which shut down production for two weeks at the beginning of the week, also is helping with an effort to produce face shields for Bryan and other local healthcare providers.