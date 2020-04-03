You are the owner of this article.
Kawasaki helps Bryan Health produce its own hand sanitizer
Kawasaki helps Bryan Health produce its own hand sanitizer

hand sanitizer

Thanks to a donation of materials from Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing, Bryan Health was able to make its own hand sanitizer.

 Courtesy photo, Bryan Health

When Bryan Health was having trouble finding a supply of hand sanitizer for smaller bottles around the hospital, Heather Seeba knew just where to turn.

The hospital system's regular supplier, a company called GoGel, decided to restrict supply of hand sanitizer to only large quantities for wall-mounted units, leaving Bryan scrambling to find smaller bottles to stock desks and counters and for staff members to carry around in pockets to help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bryan got approval from the Federal Drug Administration to compound its own sanitizer in its hospital pharmacies, but it sill needed to find the ingredients.

Seeba is Bryan's supply chain director, but she previously worked for Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing in Lincoln, and she turned to the company for help getting the chemicals needed to make hand sanitizer in house.

Bryan inquired as to whether it could buy chemicals it needed from Kawasaki, but the company did one better: Last week, it donated and delivered two 55-gallon barrels of isopropyl alcohol and another two 55-gallon barrels of hydrogen peroxide.

Kawasaki, which shut down production for two weeks at the beginning of the week, also is helping with an effort to produce face shields for Bryan and other local healthcare providers.

"These are difficult times and it is key to help our health care providers and community in any way that we can," Jason Hellbusch, Kawasaki's director of administration, said in an email. "Kawasaki will continue to support the fight against this pandemic in any way possible as we have seen many other local businesses do as well. We are lucky to have such dedicated, thoughtful and talented staff to be able to contribute to this effort."

Seeba said Bryan was able to secure the other chemical it needed from a supplier and started making hand sanitizer in house earlier this week.

The donation of chemicals from Kawasaki is one of many Bryan has received from businesses, government agencies, community groups and individuals, including thousands of masks, gloves and gowns.

"It's really heartening to see the community come together like that," Seeba said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

