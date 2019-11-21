{{featured_button_text}}
edgewood

Edgewood Shopping Center has a new owner.

 Lancaster County Assessor's Office

A southeast Lincoln shopping center has a new owner.

According to a real estate transfer filed with the county Register of Deeds Office, a company called NPR Development Company LLC bought the Edgewood Shopping Center at 56th Street and Nebraska 2 earlier this month for $16.65 million.

NPR Development shares the same Kansas City address with a company called the R.H. Johnson Company. Officials there could not immediately be reached for comment.

Edgewood, which has about 175,000 square feet of space, counts among its tenants Super Saver, Petco, CVS and Auto Zone.

The purchase does not include Target or Edgewood Cinema, which are separately owned.

Tags

Business editor/reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

