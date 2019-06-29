{{featured_button_text}}
Mike Olderbak, Michelle Suarez, Michael Olderbak

(From left) Mike Olderbak, owner of Kabredlo’s Property; Michelle Suarez, Prosper Lincoln’s developer for early childhood; and Michael Olderbak, director of operations for Kabredlo’s Property.

 COURTESY PHOTO BY CLOVER FREDERICK

Michelle Suarez, developer for the early childhood focus area of the Prosper Lincoln community agenda, recently presented Kabredlo’s Property with the Prosper Lincoln Step Up award.

Kabredlo’s, a property management company, recognized a need to provide peace of mind for its employees when they went to work. Kabredlo's owner Mike Olderbak and the employees rallied around this idea and created Kanga Kare Child Development Center, which has openings for children of community members as well as employees.

“We love to see businesses step up to help their employees and the community,” said Suarez. “Quality early childhood education can be difficult for working families to find. Businesses make great partners in helping to improve our city’s early childhood capacity.”

Learn more at prosperlincoln.org.

