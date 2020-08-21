July unemployment rate drops in Nebraska, Lincoln

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska's unemployment rate fell in July to its lowest level since March.

According to data released Friday by the Nebraska Department of Labor, the unemployment rate for the state was 4.8% last month, down from a revised 5.5% rate in June, and the lowest rate since it was 4.2% in March. The rate was up significantly from July 2019, when it was 3.1%.

The Lincoln area also saw its unemployment rate fall in July, declining to 5% from a revised 5.7% in June. Lincoln's unemployment rate in July 2019 was 3%.

Nebraska added more than 6,400 jobs in July compared with June, although the number of jobs in the state was down about 40,000 compared with a year ago. The Lincoln area had nearly 3,100 more jobs in July than June, but more than 1,400 fewer than in July 2019.

"Nonfarm employment saw another significant increase from June to July, including growth in healthcare, leisure and hospitality and professional and business services,” Commissioner of Labor John H. Albin said in a news release. “New and continued unemployment claims also declined from June to July as workers returned to employment.”