July unemployment rate drops in Nebraska, Lincoln

Nebraska's unemployment rate fell in July to its lowest level since March.
According to data released Friday by the Nebraska Department of Labor, the unemployment rate for the state was 4.8% last month, down from a revised 5.5% rate in June, and the lowest rate since it was 4.2% in March. The rate was up significantly from July 2019, when it was 3.1%.
The Lincoln area also saw its unemployment rate fall in July, declining to 5% from a revised 5.7% in June. Lincoln's unemployment rate in July 2019 was 3%.
Nebraska added more than 6,400 jobs in July compared with June, although the number of jobs in the state was down about 40,000 compared with a year ago. The Lincoln area had nearly 3,100 more jobs in July than June, but more than 1,400 fewer than in July 2019.
"Nonfarm employment saw another significant increase from June to July, including growth in healthcare, leisure and hospitality and professional and business services,” Commissioner of Labor John H. Albin said in a news release. “New and continued unemployment claims also declined from June to July as workers returned to employment.”
While continuing unemployment claims fell sharply in Nebraska last week, initial claims rose about 20% compared with the previous week, and weekly claims remain about three to four times higher than what they were before the coronavirus pandemic started.
The state Department of Labor said Thursday that it has now paid out more than $1 billion in unemployment benefits since the end of March. Only about $264.7 million of that has come out of state coffers, however, with the rest coming from various emergency federal programs, including $687 million from the $600 weekly Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program, which ended at the end of July.
Gov. Pete Ricketts has not yet decided whether to opt in to a plan authorized by an executive order from President Donald Trump, that would pay unemployed people an extra $300 a week from the federal government, with a state option to kick in an additional $100.
New construction in Lincoln
Holiday Inn Express
VA Clinic
Antelope Tower
Mourning Hope Grief Center
State office building
Lincoln sports complex
Campion project
300 N. 48th Street
Gold's Galleria
Madonna New Patient Wing
Wesleyan theatre
Tommy's Express Car Wash
Lied Place Residences
Bryan Physician Network
New football complex
Sun Valley Lanes
Telegraph Flats
SCC renovations
Nebraska Innovation Campus hotel
Kindler Hotel
Lancaster Event Center
Olsson
Eastmont
Lincoln Children's Zoo
The Stack Lofts
Ninth & O development
Prison Open House
Wilderness Nature Camp
Great Plains Beef
14th and N
Southpointe garage
Pershing proposals/White Lotus Group/HDR
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.