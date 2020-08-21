 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
July unemployment rate drops in Nebraska, Lincoln
View Comments
editor's pick

July unemployment rate drops in Nebraska, Lincoln

{{featured_button_text}}
unemployment

People wait to speak with representatives from the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission about unemployment claims last month in Midwest City, Okla.

 SUE OGROCKI, Associated Press file photo

Nebraska's unemployment rate fell in July to its lowest level since March.

According to data released Friday by the Nebraska Department of Labor, the unemployment rate for the state was 4.8% last month, down from a revised 5.5% rate in June, and the lowest rate since it was 4.2% in March. The rate was up significantly from July 2019, when it was 3.1%.

The Lincoln area also saw its unemployment rate fall in July, declining to 5% from a revised 5.7% in June. Lincoln's unemployment rate in July 2019 was 3%.

Nebraska added more than 6,400 jobs in July compared with June, although the number of jobs in the state was down about 40,000 compared with a year ago. The Lincoln area had nearly 3,100 more jobs in July than June, but more than 1,400 fewer than in July 2019.

Initial unemployment claims rose last week in Nebraska

"Nonfarm employment saw another significant increase from June to July, including growth in healthcare, leisure and hospitality and professional and business services,” Commissioner of Labor John H. Albin said in a news release. “New and continued unemployment claims also declined from June to July as workers returned to employment.”

While continuing unemployment claims fell sharply in Nebraska last week, initial claims rose about 20% compared with the previous week, and weekly claims remain about three to four times higher than what they were before the coronavirus pandemic started.

Side effects: A look at just how bad things have been for some Lincoln businesses amid COVID-19

The state Department of Labor said Thursday that it has now paid out more than $1 billion in unemployment benefits since the end of March. Only about $264.7 million of that has come out of state coffers, however, with the rest coming from various emergency federal programs, including $687 million from the $600 weekly Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program, which ended at the end of July.

Gov. Pete Ricketts has not yet decided whether to opt in to a plan authorized by an executive order from President Donald Trump, that would pay unemployed people an extra $300 a week from the federal government, with a state option to kick in an additional $100.

Marcus to reopen Lincoln Grand Cinema, Cornhusker Marriott this week
New NMotion effort will help build Lincoln startups from scratch

New construction in Lincoln

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hey, Oliver Cromwell!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News