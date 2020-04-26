Judge orders injunction preventing NPPD from ending power contracts with 3 wind farms

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A U.S. District Court judge has issued a permanent injunction preventing Nebraska Public Power District from canceling power purchase agreements with three wind farms in the state.

Laredo Ridge Wind LLC, Broken Bow Wind LLC and Crofton Bluffs Wind LLC field a lawsuit last year, alleging NPPD was improperly attempting to cancel 20-year power purchase agreements years before they expired.

All three wind farms are owned at least partially by Global Investment Partners, a New York-based company that invests in infrastructure assets and businesses.

According to the lawsuit, NPPD was trying to use Global Investment Partners' 2018 acquisition of the wind farms and other assets from NRG Energy, as well as NRG Energy's 2014 acquisition of the assets from their original owner, as the basis for the contract termination, claiming that they constituted a default under terms of the power purchase agreements.

The wind farms contended in the lawsuit that the acquisitions did not constitute a breach of contract, and even if they did, they would not have had a material effect on NPPD because there was no increase in risk that the new owners would not fulfill their responsibilities.