Journal Star newsroom, offices to move to Telegraph District

The Lincoln Journal Star will soon be closing one chapter of its history and starting a new one.

Aug. 13 will be the last day for employees at 926 P St., the building that has been home to the newspaper's journalists and its business offices for the past 70 years. The block itself has been home to a Lincoln newspaper for 140 years, since the Nebraska State Journal moved into a building at 900 P St. in 1881.

After a short period where employees will work either from home or in a temporary location, the newspaper will relocate to new offices in the Telegraph District.

The Journal Star has signed a lease to occupy two floors of Telegraph Lofts East, a mixed-use building that recently opened at 21st and N streets, adjacent to Antelope Creek, the Rock Island Trail and N Street Bikeway.

Journal Star President and Publisher Ava Thomas said employees will likely move into the building sometime in October.

Thomas said the newspaper looked at several potential sites and "found the perfect fit in the Telegraph District."

"The new location will provide us with a modern facility that better reflects the massive transformation we’ve undergone over the last two decades," she said.