Another high-rise building could be in the works for downtown.
Lincoln Journal Star President and Publisher Ava Thomas said Wednesday that the newspaper has a contract in place with a real estate developer to buy its building at 926 P St.
The company, Trinitas Ventures, has preliminary plans to demolish the existing Journal Star building and build a 13-story apartment building.
Other details, including a purchase price and potential closing date for the sale, have not been disclosed. Trinitas declined to comment.
Trinitas, which is based in Lafayette, Indiana, has done one other project in Lincoln, the 8N Lofts, a 172-unit student-focused apartment building at Eighth and N streets that opened in 2016.
This is the second time that the Journal Star property has been under contract.
A developer had agreed to buy the 78,000-square-foot building in 2016 for more than $6 million. New York-based Newman Development Group had planned to tear down the building and construct a nine-story building with apartments, offices, commercial space and underground parking. However, the deal was terminated earlier this year after Newman failed to secure financing for the project.
The latest deal for the 926 P St. building means the Journal Star now has both of its properties under contract.
In July, Thomas announced that a deal was in place to sell the newspaper's 110,000-square-foot production center on the north side of Q Street to an unnamed hotel developer. That building was put up for sale after printing of the paper was shifted to the Omaha World-Herald in April.
She said negotiations are continuing on that deal and a closing date has not yet been set. The developer has not revealed anything about its plans for the site.
Plans are to move Journal Star news, advertising and business operations to another location in Lincoln once a sale of the 926 P St. building is completed.
The potential apartment building on the Journal Star site would join two others currently in the works for downtown, in addition to projects underway or in the planning stages in the Telegraph District and West Haymarket.
Construction is underway on the Lied Place Residences at 11th and Q streets, which is a 20-story building developed by Tam Allan of Lincoln that will have 37 condo units, four floors of office space and a restaurant on the first floor.
A seven-story student-oriented housing complex is planned for most of the block bounded by Ninth, 10th, L and M streets. The project proposed by Campion Development, based in New Orleans, would have 120 apartments, and 14 two-story town homes on the ground level.