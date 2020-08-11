You have permission to edit this article.
Journal Star and parent company launch stimulus program for local businesses
Lee Enterprises, parent company of the Lincoln Journal Star and newspapers and websites in 76 other markets, has launched a new business stimulus program aimed at helping local businesses adapt and thrive in a rapidly evolving economic environment.

“This stimulus program follows the highly successful grant program we launched in March of this year,” said Ray Farris, Lee operating vice president and vice president of advertising. “While providing nearly $5 million of much-needed marketing grants to local advertisers, we gained great insight into the challenges our customers are facing. We’ve shaped the business stimulus program to meet those challenges and help local business not only recover, but flourish, in today’s business climate.”

The program will be available to locally owned and operated businesses and will provide marketing and advertising credits for use in print and digital products, as well as the company’s suite of digital services such as website design, text marketing, managed email marketing and more.

“Our goal with the local business stimulus program is to assist businesses in being better prepared to communicate with their customers, “ said Journal Star President and Publisher Ava Thomas. “In an accelerated digital world, local businesses are faced with even more competition. The disruption caused by the pandemic means businesses must pivot and adapt quickly. We’re honored to help support businesses through this transition."

The company will make up to $5 million available to local businesses through monthly grants ranging from $250 to $15,000. The grants will be awarded in August, September and October of this year.

To apply, visit journalstar.com/pages/local-marketing-grant.html.

