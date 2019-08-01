Joseph's College of Beauty closed its Beatrice location on Wednesday.
The college has had a Beatrice location since 1967, just two years after it was founded in Lincoln. It had been in its current location, along U.S. 77 southeast of the Indian Creek Mall, since 2013.
Ken Broekemeier, vice president of Joseph’s, said decreasing enrollment was a factor in the decision, and that Beatrice’s proximity to Lincoln, where the college is based, played a role.
“We have great regret in doing that, but basically we looked at the feasibility and had a study done and just couldn’t keep that campus open," Brokemeier said.
The campus had approximately 10 students when it was closed.
Around a year ago the Joseph’s campus in North Platte closed. With Beatrice also closing, five campuses remain in Nebraska.