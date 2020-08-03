Jos. A. Bank in Lincoln closing

Another retailer will be closing a location in Lincoln because of bankruptcy.
Tailored Brands, which owns Men's Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank among other brands, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection late Sunday.
The company said it plans to close hundreds of stores as part of its reorganization plan. According to bankruptcy documents, the closures would include the Jos. A. Bank store in Lincoln at 6005 O St. A Men's Wearhouse location at 5141 O St. would remain open for now.
Jos. A. Bank was one of the original tenants at the District at O Street, the retail development that was built in concert with the new Lincoln Public Schools headquarters building at 60th and O streets. It opened in the fall of 2013.
Tailored Brands joins a number of other retailers that have filed bankruptcy this year. Last month, Ascena Retail Group filed bankruptcy and announced hundreds of store closings, including Catherines, Lane Bryant and Justice locations in Lincoln.
Dozens of retailers, big and small, have filed for Chapter 11 protection this year. The pace through the first half of 2020 far exceeds the number of retail bankruptcies for all of last year. About two dozen stores have sought bankruptcy protection since the pandemic started.
Other retailers that have closed Lincoln locations this year include Gordmans and Pier 1.
Lincoln stores that have closed or are slated to close
Photo Shoppe - May
Pier 1 - January
Wright's Jewelers - November
Charming Charlie
Dressbarn
Banana Republic
Charlotte Russe
Shopko
Rogers Jewelers
Mattress Firm
Sears
Post and Nickel
Akin's Natural Foods
Toys 'R' Us
Younkers
Gap
Beauty Brands
Husker Headquarters
Forever 21 - November
Catherines, Justice and Lane Bryant
Jos. A. Bank
Gordmans
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.