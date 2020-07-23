Joe Ricketts closes Eustis pie-making facility

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Joe Ricketts said Wednesday that he has closed the original home of the Village PieMaker in Eustis.

Ricketts, who founded TD Ameritrade, owns the Chicago Cubs and whose son, Pete, is Nebraska's governor, bought the business last year. He said on his website that the business has grown rapidly and it was not feasible to make the improvements needed at the Eustis facility to bring it up to standards.

Ricketts said all of the 20 or so employees of the Eustis location were offered jobs at the new production plant in Omaha. He also said he's "made arrangements to ease the burden on employees who choose not to move to Omaha.

"While my decision to close the Eustis facility was not an easy one, I believe it positions Village PieMaker for long-term success -- success that will mean good jobs for more people as more and more households around the country are introduced to our wonderful, Nebraska-made pies," Ricketts said in a blog post.

The Village PieMaker got its start in 2002 in Eustis, which is about 60 miles west of Kearney.

