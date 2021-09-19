Jobs are everywhere in Nebraska. Workers? Not so much

The increased automation is largely in response to the difficulty in finding enough people to hire in Lincoln. But even with that innovation, Kawasaki estimates it still will need to hire an additional 550 people over the next 18 months.

That could be tough in the current environment. According to the Nebraska Department of Labor, manufacturing employment is at its highest level in the state since 2008.

Kawasaki is undeterred, though. On Thursday, it held a job fair to fill current openings and also recruit a chunk of those new employees.

Seck said people were standing in line a half-hour before the event began and more than 100 job seekers eventually showed up over the course of the three-hour fair.

"This is exactly what we hoped for," he said, although he conceded he really didn't know what to expect.

Seck said people there Thursday were filling out an application and would be invited back as soon as Friday to complete a skills assessment. Those who passed that assessment were likely to be given conditional job offers on the spot, pending results of background checks and drug screenings. Seck said one person had already been hired as of Friday afternoon.