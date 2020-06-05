You are the owner of this article.
JC Penney to close Grand Island store; Lincoln store safe for now
JC Penney to close Grand Island store; Lincoln store safe for now

JCPenney

J.C. Penney said it will close 154 stores as part of its bankruptcy, including the store in Grand Island

One Nebraska store is among 154 that JC Penney plans to close as part of its bankruptcy.

The store at Grand Island's Conestoga Mall is on the list of stores that will begin closing sales later this month. It's expected that the stores will close by late summer or early fall.

The Grand Island Independent reported that JC Penney opened its first Nebraska store there in 1914.

Lincoln's JC Penney store and all others in Nebraska will remain open, at least for the time being. The company said it will announce more store closures in the next few weeks as it works to cut about one-third of its 846 stores.

JC Penney filed for bankruptcy protection last month, making it the biggest retailer to do since the coronavirus pandemic forced nonessential stores to be shut down temporarily. J. Crew, Neiman Marcus, Gordmans and Tuesday Morning sought bankruptcy protection days and weeks before JC Penney.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

