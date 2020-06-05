JC Penney to close Grand Island store; Lincoln store safe for now

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One Nebraska store is among 154 that JC Penney plans to close as part of its bankruptcy.

The store at Grand Island's Conestoga Mall is on the list of stores that will begin closing sales later this month. It's expected that the stores will close by late summer or early fall.

The Grand Island Independent reported that JC Penney opened its first Nebraska store there in 1914.

Lincoln's JC Penney store and all others in Nebraska will remain open, at least for the time being. The company said it will announce more store closures in the next few weeks as it works to cut about one-third of its 846 stores.

JC Penney filed for bankruptcy protection last month, making it the biggest retailer to do since the coronavirus pandemic forced nonessential stores to be shut down temporarily. J. Crew, Neiman Marcus, Gordmans and Tuesday Morning sought bankruptcy protection days and weeks before JC Penney.

Lincoln stores that have closed or are slated to close

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.