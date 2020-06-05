JC Penney to close Grand Island store; Lincoln store safe for now

×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
J.C. Penney said it will close 154 stores as part of its bankruptcy, including the store in Grand Island
Journal Star file photo
One Nebraska store is among 154 that JC Penney plans to close as part of its bankruptcy.
The store at Grand Island's Conestoga Mall is on the list of stores that will begin closing sales later this month. It's expected that the stores will close by late summer or early fall.
The Grand Island Independent reported that JC Penney opened its first Nebraska store there in 1914.
Lincoln's JC Penney store and all others in Nebraska will remain open, at least for the time being. The company said it will announce more store closures in the next few weeks as it works to cut about one-third of its 846 stores.
JC Penney filed for bankruptcy protection last month, making it the biggest retailer to do since the coronavirus pandemic forced nonessential stores to be shut down temporarily. J. Crew, Neiman Marcus, Gordmans and Tuesday Morning sought bankruptcy protection days and weeks before JC Penney.
Lincoln stores that have closed or are slated to close
Photo Shoppe - May
Photo Shoppe in Piedmont announced closing plans in May.
Photo Shoppe Facebook page
Pier 1 - January
Pier 1's store at SouthPointe Pavilions is advertising a going-out-of-business sale.
Matt Olberding
Wright's Jewelers - November
Customers walk under a store closing banner at Wright's Jewelers in the Pioneer Woods shopping center at 70th Street and Pioneers Boulevard in early November.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Charming Charlie
Charming Charlie closed its store at SouthPointe Pavilions.
Matt Olberding
Dressbarn
Dressbarn, with a SouthPointe location, announced in May it is closing all of its stores.
Victoria Ayotte Brown
Banana Republic
Banana Republic is closing its Lincoln store at SouthPointe Pavilions.
SouthPointe Pavilions Facebook page
Charlotte Russe
Charlotte Russe announced the closing of its Gateway location and all other stores.
Victoria Ayotte Brown
Shopko
Shopko closed its four Lincoln stores, including its location at 27th Street and Nebraska 2, this spring.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
Rogers Jewelers
Rogers Jewelers at Gateway Mall is going out of business in 2019.
Rogers Jewelers Facebook page
Mattress Firm
The Mattress Firm location at 5001 O St. closed in October 2018.
Sears
Sears' Lincoln location at Gateway Mall closed in March.
Journal Star file photo
Post and Nickel
The Post & Nickel at 14th and P streets closed in November after 52 years.
MATT OLBERDING, Journal Star file photo
Akin's Natural Foods
The Akin's Natural Foods store at 6900 O St. in Meridian Park closed in June 2018.
Akin's Facebook page
Toys 'R' Us
The 30,000-square-foot Toys 'R' Us store at 5220 N. 27th St. in Lincoln closed in June 2018.
Matt Olberding
Younkers
The 100,000-square-foot Younkers store at Gateway Mall closed in August of 2018.
Matt Olberding
Gap
The Gap store at SouthPointe Pavilions is closing by the end of January 2019.
Journal Star file photo
Beauty Brands
Beauty Brands in Centro Plaza at 48th and R streets opened in 2016 (shown in photo) but was closing Jan. 19, 2019.
Beauty Brands Facebook page
Husker Headquarters
Husker Headquarters in Lincoln Crossing on 27th north of Superior Street closed in April 2018. There is another location downtown, at Gateway Mall and at 5631 S. 56th St. in The Alamo Center.
Journal Star file photo
Forever 21 - November
Forever 21 opened a store at Gateway Mall in June 2013.
Journal Star file photo
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.