Japanese company invests in Monolith's hydrogen plant near Hallam

Monolith Materials, the company that has built a carbon black plant near Hallam, has announced an investment from one of Japan's largest industrial companies.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries made an undisclosed investment in Monolith Materials to help it further develop its clean hydrogen production capabilities at its plant near Hallam.

A multinational company that makes everything from submarines to air conditioners, Mitsubishi announced the investment during a call with financial analysts Monday morning in Japan.

Monolith Materials, which was founded in 2012, developed a process that converts natural gas into clean hydrogen and a solid carbon material called carbon black, a powdery substance that's used in tires, inks, plastics and other products.

It built a plant just south of Nebraska Public Power District's Sheldon Station near Hallam that became operational this past summer and has the capacity to produce 14,000 metric tons of carbon black annually.

As part of a second phase, Monolith plans to build a larger plant that will produce 275,000 metric tons of carbon black as well as a plant that will produce anhydrous ammonia using the hydrogen generated by the carbon black process, which currently is being vented into the atmosphere.