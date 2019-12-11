Jack Link's closes flood-damaged Bellevue plant

Not even Sasquatch was strong enough to overcome the spring floods.
Jack Link's, the beef jerky brand known for its commercials that show people "messin' with Sasquatch," has closed its Bellevue manufacturing plant due to damage caused by the March flooding.
Jack Link's spokeswoman Abbey Miller said flooding overwhelmed the facility, which is located along the Missouri River just north of Offutt Air Force.
"The flood took a tremendous toll on our team members, their families, our site and the community," Miller said in an email.
You have free articles remaining.
She said the company did extensive testing and analysis of the facility and "made the difficult decision" not to reopen it.
Wisconsin-based Jack Link's bought the facility in 2012 from Skylark Meats, which at the time had been a co-packaging producer for some of the company's products.
"This decision was not taken lightly. Since 2012, Jack Link’s has been a proud member of the Bellevue business community," Miller said. "However the safety of our team members and the importance of the quality and safety of the products we produce led us to this difficult conclusion."
She said the company was working to find jobs for affected employees at its other facilities in the Midwest. According to the Nebraska Department of Labor, about 60 people worked at the Bellevue plant.
The area where the plant was located bore the brunt of the flood damage in the Omaha area after two levees on the river broke. Nearly 200 mobile homes had to be torn down in the nearby Paradise Lakes subdivision after they were left under water, and Offutt sustained several hundred million dollars worth of damage.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.