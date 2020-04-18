'It's scary' — A picture-perfect Saturday without Spring Game puts economic strain in focus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

After a few months of cold weather and no football, Husker fans are usually itching for action when the Red-White Spring Game rolls around each year in mid-April.

The game gives thousands a good excuse to spend a few hours outside, reunite with tailgating buddies and fill the streets of downtown Lincoln.

Saturday would have been a perfect day for it, with sunny skies and temperatures in the low 70s.

But fans weren't the only ones missing out on an annual rite of passage because of the coronavirus pandemic. The game's cancellation marked arguably the biggest hit yet for local businesses.

Restaurants and bars were feeling the pain of lost revenue Saturday afternoon as customers trickled in to get take-out orders on what otherwise would have been a lucrative day.

Brewsky's Food and Spirits South general manager Jason Hoke said the Haymarket location would have made upward of $30,000 if the game had been played. Other Brewsky's locations could have pulled in another $10,000.

"But we've been losing money since the start of March Madness," Hoke said. "We just completely lost all of the money we could have made then."