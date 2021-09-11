It's likely to be months before Lincoln casino, others can get licenses

There also have been proposals announced for new tracks in Bellevue, Gering, Kimball, Norfolk, North Platte and York, all of which are likely to seek casino licenses as well.

McNally and others have expressed concern about the proposed new tracks, saying they could dilute the market for casino gaming.

Fonner Park CEO Chris Kotulak told the Grand Island Independent last month that there should be "grave concern" in the industry about the potential oversaturation of casinos.

“The best way to dilute and ruin the best potential for revenue is to oversaturate,” Kotulak said.

Sage said the commission has formed committees to look at the new proposals, and he said it's possible some could be granted racing licenses before the casino application process is complete. It's not clear what criteria the commission will use in determining whether to approve a new license.

The commission itself is short-handed, as Ricketts has filled only one of two seats added with the approval of casino gaming in the state. Ricketts has given no indication when he plans to fill the second seat.