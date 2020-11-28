'It's different' — Local businesses adjust on unusual Small Business Saturday

Saturday marked a first-of-it's-kind, pandemic-edition of Small Business Saturday, and many in Lincoln made an effort to patronize local businesses at a difficult time for the city's economy.

Although many small businesses are struggling to stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic, Lincoln business owners say they have noticed more residents making an effort to shop local this year.

Pattino Shoe Boutique, located at 3943 S. 48th Street, has had to "pivot" from the way they do business, focusing more on social media advertising and online sales. The shop was closed for more than two months earlier in the year, but they've been able to reach new customers recently, owner Jori McCarville said.

"It has definitely been challenging," she said before opening Saturday morning. "We have a loyal customer base that has been wonderful, but people are making more of an effort to buy from local business now. I'm hoping to see lot's of friendly faces behind masks."

That hope became reality as the day ramped up. McCarville said she was "swamped" by mid-afternoon on Saturday.

Jana Clark, co-owner with her husband of Habitat kitchen and gift store, said they've also made changes to the way they do business in recent months.