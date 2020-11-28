 Skip to main content
'It's different' — Local businesses adjust on unusual Small Business Saturday
'It's different' — Local businesses adjust on unusual Small Business Saturday

Small Business Saturday, 11.28

Tony Sibert checks out the "bottle brush tree set" on display at Habitat during a visit on Small Business Saturday.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

Saturday marked a first-of-it's-kind, pandemic-edition of Small Business Saturday, and many in Lincoln made an effort to patronize local businesses at a difficult time for the city's economy.

Although many small businesses are struggling to stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic, Lincoln business owners say they have noticed more residents making an effort to shop local this year.

Pattino Shoe Boutique, located at 3943 S. 48th Street, has had to "pivot" from the way they do business, focusing more on social media advertising and online sales. The shop was closed for more than two months earlier in the year, but they've been able to reach new customers recently, owner Jori McCarville said.

"It has definitely been challenging," she said before opening Saturday morning. "We have a loyal customer base that has been wonderful, but people are making more of an effort to buy from local business now. I'm hoping to see lot's of friendly faces behind masks."

That hope became reality as the day ramped up. McCarville said she was "swamped" by mid-afternoon on Saturday.

Jana Clark, co-owner with her husband of Habitat kitchen and gift store, said they've also made changes to the way they do business in recent months.

"We're humbled. In the past we were focused on exceeding the past year's sales, and now it's about making the same amount," Clark said Saturday. "But engagement is different. We've set up a kind of personal shopping thing where we do transactions over the phone, or text back and forth with people sending pictures of items they might want to buy."

The shop also started offering free classes online on how to make royal icing, fondue and other recipes. The transition to cyber-shopping forced Clark to refine her website, which has let her set up different promotional campaigns. The store also started delivering, which has been key.

"I think the people who are really making an effort (to shop local) are the people who were already aware of local businesses and trying to support them," she said. "Last week was great for business. ... This year has been surprising."

Saturday was also a success for the store. Clark said customers were "coming out in groves" throughout the day, and sales actually exceeded those from past Small Business Saturdays.

"(Customers) said they also are specifically going to newly opened local business," she said. "There's definitely a theme going on."

Bob Hallstrom, Nebraska state director for the National Federation of Independent Business, said in a press release Friday that "a good Small Business Saturday in sales will not by itself reverse (overall loss of business), but it might be the margin of difference for businesses still hanging on."

Kevin Assman, a manager at Schaefer's, said business has been great at the appliance store.

"People aren't traveling as much and are cooking more, so they're realizing they need to replace appliances," he said Saturday morning. "We're very blessed."

Assman said Black Friday was a huge day of sales for them, even topping previous years.

Kirby Novacek, also a manager at Schaefer's, said business Saturday was down slightly from Black Friday, but they were still pleased with their sales.

"We'll take what we can get," Novacek said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7214 or sali@journalstar.com

