It will cost you a lot more to lock in natural gas price this year

If you want to lock in your natural gas price for the winter, now's the time to do so. But keep in mind that you'll pay a lot more for the privilege than in past years.

Black Hills Energy opened enrollment Monday for its annual price option for residential customers, which allows them to pay a predetermined price for natural gas during the winter, offering them predictability during what can be a volatile time for prices.

It's not necessarily meant to save them money, and this year's price is considerably higher than it's been in the past.

The lock-in price this year is 88 cents per therm, about a 65% increase from last year's price and more than double the price in 2020. That appears to be the highest price for the program since 2009.

The price increase is largely due to an increase in natural gas prices, which currently are hovering around $8 per million British Thermal Units, compared with just over $4 per Btu at the same time last year.

"Natural gas prices have increased substantially over the past year-plus – doubling and even tripling from the historically low prices that we’ve become accustomed to the past 8-10 years,” Kevin Jarosz, Black Hills Energy’s vice president of operations in Nebraska, said in a news release.

Even though Lincoln had a mild winter last year, with a record low for snowfall, customers who chose the annual price option saved about $80 on average over the course of the year, said Black Hills spokeswoman Brandy Johnson.

Enrollment in the program is open until Oct. 7 or until 12,000 customers have enrolled – whichever comes first. The locked-in gas price will be in effect from Nov. 1-Oct. 31. Those who want to enroll can go to blackhillsenergy.com/annual-price-option or call 800-753-7509.