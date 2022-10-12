Iowa company surrenders Nebraska grain dealer license

The Nebraska Public Service Commission announced Wednesday that an Iowa company has surrendered its Nebraska grain dealer license.
Global Processing Inc. of Kanawha, Iowa, which owns and operates grain facilities in Lexington and Haigler, surrendered its license Wednesday after a PSC audit showed it did not have enough funds to cover its grain purchases made in the state.
The PSC said in a news release that members of its Grain Department staff conducted an examination of the company's two Nebraska grain facilities last week and discovered the financial shortfall.
“Through discussions with company management, it was determined that it was in the best interest of Nebraska producers/sellers that the company no longer be allowed to do business as a grain dealer in our state,” PSC Commission Chair Dan Watermeier said in a news release.
By surrendering its license, Global Processing cannot take any action that would classify it as a grain dealer in the state, the PSC said, including but not limited to buying grain from producers/sellers with the intent to sell such grain.
Watermeier said producers and sellers who may have done business with the company and have questions should contact the PSC Grain Department.
Most valuable crops grown in Nebraska
Most valuable crops grown in Nebraska
There are more than 2 million farms in the United States, about 98% of which are operated by families, individuals, family partnerships, or family corporations,
according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. About 87% of all agricultural products in America are produced on family ranches or farms. A single farm feeds an average of 166 people per year, both in the U.S. and abroad. Even so, farming is a mere sliver of the U.S. economy, representing just 1% of America’s GDP—farm and ranch families make up less than 2% of America’s population.
More African Americans are operating farms now than ever before, likewise for Hispanic and Latino farm operators. One in four farmers are beginning farmers, a term that represents those with fewer than 10 years in agriculture work—their average age is 46. About 11% of U.S. farmers served or are serving in the military.
The U.S. imports $129 billion worth of agricultural products a year, but the country maintains a positive trade balance by exporting $137 billion worth.
Stacker compiled a list of the most valuable crops grown in Nebraska using data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture state agriculture overview. Crops are ranked by total annual value of production as of Feb. 2, 2022.
Keep reading to see which crops grown in Nebraska are the most valuable.
nnattalli // Shutterstock
#9. Oats
- 2020 production: $5.1 million
- Top states:
--- #1. South Dakota ($27.5 million)
--- #2. Minnesota ($26.4 million)
--- #3. Wisconsin ($20.6 million)
--- #4. North Dakota ($20.1 million)
--- #5. Iowa ($17.9 million)
Mironmax Studio // Shutterstock
#8. Sunflower
- 2020 production: $10.7 million
- Top states:
--- #1. North Dakota ($263.7 million)
--- #2. South Dakota ($220.2 million)
--- #3. Minnesota ($29.5 million)
--- #4. Kansas ($21.5 million)
--- #5. Texas ($18.3 million)
EsfilPla // Shutterstock
#7. Millet
- 2020 production: $26.6 million
- Top states:
--- #1. Colorado ($48.1 million)
--- #2. Nebraska ($26.6 million)
--- #3. South Dakota ($16.4 million)
PENG TIANLI // Shutterstock
#6. Sorghum
- 2020 production: $61.5 million
- Top states:
--- #1. Kansas ($1.1 billion)
--- #2. Texas ($391.6 million)
--- #3. Nebraska ($61.5 million)
--- #4. Oklahoma ($51.0 million)
--- #5. South Dakota ($48.0 million)
Sayanjo65 // Shutterstock
#5. Potatoes
- 2020 production: $103.2 million
- Top states:
--- #1. Idaho ($981.2 million)
--- #2. Washington ($753.4 million)
--- #3. Wisconsin ($351.0 million)
--- #4. North Dakota ($278.5 million)
--- #5. Colorado ($241.8 million)
fasthorses // Shutterstock
#4. Wheat
- 2020 production: $156.5 million
- Top states:
--- #1. North Dakota ($1.6 billion)
--- #2. Kansas ($1.3 billion)
--- #3. Montana ($1.2 billion)
--- #4. Washington ($942.4 million)
--- #5. Idaho ($582.4 million)
Canva
#3. Hay & haylage
- 2020 production: $621.4 million
- Top states:
--- #1. Texas ($1.5 billion)
--- #2. Wisconsin ($1.1 billion)
--- #3. California ($1.0 billion)
--- #4. Idaho ($930.9 million)
--- #5. Pennsylvania ($881.5 million)
Laurens Hoddenbagh // Shutterstock
#2. Soybeans
- 2020 production: $3.2 billion
- Top states:
--- #1. Illinois ($7.0 billion)
--- #2. Iowa ($5.5 billion)
--- #3. Minnesota ($4.0 billion)
--- #4. Indiana ($3.8 billion)
--- #5. Missouri ($3.3 billion)
nnattalli // Shutterstock
#1. Corn
- 2020 production: $7.6 billion
- Top states:
--- #1. Iowa ($9.9 billion)
--- #2. Illinois ($9.3 billion)
--- #3. Nebraska ($7.6 billion)
--- #4. Minnesota ($6.1 billion)
--- #5. Indiana ($4.4 billion)
Claudia Harms-Warlies // Shutterstock
