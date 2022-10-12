Iowa company surrenders Nebraska grain dealer license

The Nebraska Public Service Commission announced Wednesday that an Iowa company has surrendered its Nebraska grain dealer license.

Global Processing Inc. of Kanawha, Iowa, which owns and operates grain facilities in Lexington and Haigler, surrendered its license Wednesday after a PSC audit showed it did not have enough funds to cover its grain purchases made in the state.

The PSC said in a news release that members of its Grain Department staff conducted an examination of the company's two Nebraska grain facilities last week and discovered the financial shortfall.

“Through discussions with company management, it was determined that it was in the best interest of Nebraska producers/sellers that the company no longer be allowed to do business as a grain dealer in our state,” PSC Commission Chair Dan Watermeier said in a news release.

By surrendering its license, Global Processing cannot take any action that would classify it as a grain dealer in the state, the PSC said, including but not limited to buying grain from producers/sellers with the intent to sell such grain.

Watermeier said producers and sellers who may have done business with the company and have questions should contact the PSC Grain Department.